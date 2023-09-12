Molotov cocktails thrown overnight at B.C. house: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A home in B.C.’s Interior sustained minor fire damage and no one was injured, despite Molotov cocktails being thrown at it overnight.

Castlegar RCMP say they and the fire department were called to the 2900 block of 5th Avenue at around 1 a.m., after reports of a house fire.

Police say a witness and a family member called 911 after seeing fire erupt from a neighbouring property.

The witness rushed over to extinguish the flames, and, while doing so, reportedly saw Molotov-style cocktails at the scene.

The home’s occupants, a man and his 10-year-old son, fled uninjured.

Police and the fire department confirmed that the fire was started by a suspect or suspects throwing incendiary devices onto the property.

“Fortunately, the neighbours were alerted to the fire and acted quickly to extinguish the flames before the fire spread,” said Castlegar RCMP.

“The home-owner and his young son were alerted to the fire by smoke in the house and their neighbours outside extinguishing the flames.”

Police said they are investigating and have seized evidence from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.