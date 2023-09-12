Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Molotov cocktails thrown overnight at B.C. house: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 3:07 pm
FILE. A police car with flashing lights . View image in full screen
FILE. A police car with flashing lights . Matt Rourke / The Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A home in B.C.’s Interior sustained minor fire damage and no one was injured, despite Molotov cocktails being thrown at it overnight.

Castlegar RCMP say they and the fire department were called to the 2900 block of 5th Avenue at around 1 a.m., after reports of a house fire.

Police say a witness and a family member called 911 after seeing fire erupt from a neighbouring property.

Click to play video: 'Videos show Molotov cocktail attacks against Edmonton restaurant'
Videos show Molotov cocktail attacks against Edmonton restaurant

The witness rushed over to extinguish the flames, and, while doing so, reportedly saw Molotov-style cocktails at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The home’s occupants, a man and his 10-year-old son, fled uninjured.

Police and the fire department confirmed that the fire was started by a suspect or suspects throwing incendiary devices onto the property.

“Fortunately, the neighbours were alerted to the fire and acted quickly to extinguish the flames before the fire spread,” said Castlegar RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Police say Revelstoke home hit by Molotov cocktails'
Police say Revelstoke home hit by Molotov cocktails
Trending Now

“The home-owner and his young son were alerted to the fire by smoke in the house and their neighbours outside extinguishing the flames.”

Police said they are investigating and have seized evidence from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

Click to play video: 'Protesters throw Molotov cocktail at plainclothes police officer in Hong Kong'
Protesters throw Molotov cocktail at plainclothes police officer in Hong Kong
CrimeRCMPHouse FireBC Interiorsouthern interiorCastlegarMolotov CocktailIncendiary DeviceCastlegar RCMPbc house fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices