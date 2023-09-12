Could Biden be impeached? McCarthy tells committee to start inquiry

The most senior Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives says there will be an inquiry that sets the stage for a possible impeachment of President Joe Biden.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday he was directing a committee to open the inquiry over Biden’s family’s business dealings, after weeks of hinting at the potential of doing so.

The announcement comes amid the House Oversight Committee’s investigation, which McCarthy said found a “culture of corruption.”

“This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather all the facts and answers for the American public,” he said. “It’s exactly what we want, to know the answers. I believe the president would want to answer these questions and allegations as well.”

House Republicans have been probing the business dealings of the president’s son Hunter from before Biden was president, but have yet to find hard evidence linking them and Biden.

Story continues below advertisement

2:07 Cuomo resigns ahead of move to have him impeached

The party has also asserted that the U.S. Justice Department has not fully probed the allegations against Hunter, claiming he has received preferential treatment in a recent plea deal that eventually collapsed.

In the weeks since that deal faltered, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special prosecutor into that probe.

U.S. Republican senators refrained from commenting on Tuesday about the announcement, but Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Joe Manchin both agreed there were more important items on the legislative calendar to focus on.

“This is extremist Republicans trying to figure out how they can use the business of the American people, doing the work we’re supposed to do as leverage to try to improve their political position,” Warren told reporters at the Capitol.

Manchin added politicians should be focused on avoiding a potential government shutdown.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m just hoping that we can get this done,” he said. “We had basically a deal with the Financial Resource Act that we did basically three months ago. They all made a deal, let’s stick with that. You’re never going to have anything perfect enough for many of them here, but there’s going to be more than enough to pass a deal.”

Funding for the U.S. government is set to run out on Sept. 30, which is the end of the fiscal year, and Congress must pass new funding bills or risk a shutdown – a place the U.S. found itself in just a few months ago.

An impeachment inquiry is only the first step towards potential impeachment and helps determine what charges to file against the person being investigated, though in McCarthy’s announcement he appeared to outline the potential charges.

“Despite the serious allegations, it appears that the president’s family has been offered special treatment by Biden’s own administration,” McCarthy said. “These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption.”

5:22 The historic firsts of Donald Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial

McCarthy’s move appears to be a reversal from his position earlier this month, in which he said he would only open an impeachment inquiry if the House formally votes for it, with no such vote having taken place.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s also not known if he plans to still hold a vote with the full chamber voting.

The Speaker’s announcement, however, comes as he continues to face mounting pressure from the party’s right flank which had caused difficulty for the lawmaker when trying to take the House’s top spot.

Some of the party’s lawmakers, such as Rep. Matt Gaetz, had threatened to file a motion to vacate the Speaker’s chair if McCarthy did not agree to the inquiry.

Gaetz and other Republicans had secured agreements from McCarthy as he tried to become Speaker, and under House rules, his opponents can call a vote at any time to try to oust McCarthy from office.

—With files from The Associated Press