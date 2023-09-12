Fergus resident recognized for efforts in suicide prevention

Send this page to someone via email

A Wellington County mother is being honoured for her work in suicide prevention.

Lynn Brandwood was named by Here4Hope as the 2023 Neil Dunmore Power of One Award. She lost her son, Michael, by suicide.

In a news release, Brandwood started the Power of the Grip in 2021 to support, educate and raise funds for the Grove Youth Wellness Hub in Fergus.

She organized an annual ATV charity ride that September and a golf tournament this past June.

“I now fight to help those that feel alone. I now raise awareness about the power of love and support,” Brandwood said in a statement.

Here4Hope is an organization aimed at preventing suicides and life promotion.

The Neil Dunmore Power of One Award was named after the Elora resident who, in 2020, walked 531 kilometres from Elora to Ottawa to raise awareness about mental illness and suicide.

“When an individual takes a tragic loss and makes meaning of it through service, they become a gift to their community,” said Here4Hope project lead Cecilia Marie Roberts.