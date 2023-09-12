Hurricane Lee: Latest track says storm could hit Nova Scotia early Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The latest track from the Canadian Hurricane Centre suggests Hurricane Lee could strike Nova Scotia early Sunday morning.

The track shows Lee making landfall in southwestern Nova Scotia as a post-tropical storm around 3 a.m. that day, though the Atlantic provinces will likely feel its impacts through rain, wind and high waves in the days before.

The storm’s projected path has it then moving into New Brunswick.

View image in full screen The latest track shows Lee arriving as a post-tropical storm in southwestern Nova Scotia early Sunday morning. Canadian Hurricane Centre

According to a Tuesday morning update from the U.S.-based National Hurricane Center, Lee will send “dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents” toward the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, Bermuda, and much of the U.S. East Coast this week.

“It remains too soon to know what level of additional impacts Lee might have along the northeastern U.S. coast and Atlantic Canada late this week and this weekend,” it said.

“However, since wind and rainfall hazards will extend well away from the centre as Lee grows in size, users should continue to monitor updates to Lee’s forecast during the next several days.”

While it’s too early to be certain of Hurricane Lee’s path, it’s a timely reminder to be prepared: 1️⃣ Trim dead trees/branches 🌳

2️⃣ Secure loose outdoor items 🏡

On Monday, Bob Robichaud, warning preparedness meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre, told Global News that later this week, meteorologists expect the storm to make a 90-degree turn to the north.

Where exactly it makes that turn will determine if the storm will hit Nova Scotia, New England, or remain offshore, he said.

Regardless, wind, rain, and high waves are expected later this week, though Robichaud said it’s too early to determine rainfall amounts and wind speeds.

Robichaud said if Lee does make landfall, the province will most likely not see the same level of widespread damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona last year.