Construction worker suffers life-altering injuries in Highway 401 hit-and-run

The Ontario Provincial Police say a hit-and-run has left a construction worker with serious injuries on Highway 401 in Toronto early Tuesday.
The eastbound collector lanes on Highway 401 from Highway 404 to Victoria Park Avenue are closed.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the hit-and-run happened on the highway near Victoria Park Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.
He said the construction worker was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The worker suffered serious, life-altering injuries.
Schmidt said the vehicle involved is described as a black Corvette “which will have damage to that vehicle.”
“Witnesses also reported seeing that vehicle on Warden Avenue after the collision travelling at a high-rate of speed,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact police at 416-235-4981.
