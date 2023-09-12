Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Construction worker suffers life-altering injuries in Highway 401 hit-and-run

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 6:34 am
Highway 401 at Victoria Park Avenue on Sept. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Highway 401 at Victoria Park Avenue on Sept. 12, 2023. MTO
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ontario Provincial Police say a hit-and-run has left a construction worker with serious injuries on Highway 401 in Toronto early Tuesday.

The eastbound collector lanes on Highway 401 from Highway 404 to Victoria Park Avenue are closed.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the hit-and-run happened on the highway near Victoria Park Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.

He said the construction worker was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The worker suffered serious, life-altering injuries.

Schmidt said the vehicle involved is described as a black Corvette “which will have damage to that vehicle.”

“Witnesses also reported seeing that vehicle on Warden Avenue after the collision travelling at a high-rate of speed,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact police at 416-235-4981.

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
OPPOntario Provincial Policehighway 401Highway 401 crashVictoria Park AvenueHighway 401 closedHighway 401 Torontohighway 401 victoria park
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices