Canada

Pre-registration for re-entry flights set to begin for some N.W.T. communities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2023 8:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Hay River, N.W.T. wildfire evacuees won’t know when they can return until mid-September'
Hay River, N.W.T. wildfire evacuees won’t know when they can return until mid-September
WATCH: It will likely be the second week of September before wildfire evacuees from Hay River, N.W.T., learn when they can return home. Saif Kaisar reports.
It remains unclear when residents in the Northwest Territories’ South Slave region will be allowed to return home, but officials are set to open pre-registration for re-entry flights in anticipation.

Jay Boast, an information officer with the territory’s Emergency Management Organization, says online and phone pre-registration for flights is set to begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday for wildfire evacuees from the communities of Hay River, Enterprise and K’atl’odeeche First Nation.

Boast says the process will allow officials to develop passenger lists, which will help identify appropriate transportation needs.

He says pre-registration is set to close on Thursday at 8 p.m.

An evacuation order was issued for the 3,500 residents of Hay River, as well as Enterprise and K’atl’odeeche First Nation, on Aug. 13, three days before people in Yellowknife were ordered to leave.

Story continues below advertisement

Yellowknife’s evacuation order was lifted Wednesday, but wildfire information officer Mike Westwick warns that no return is risk-free, noting there was a significant amount of smoke in the area on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Hay River resident who lost everything in N.W.T. wildfires grateful town is still standing'
Hay River resident who lost everything in N.W.T. wildfires grateful town is still standing
Northwest TerritoriesYellowknifeWildfire EvacueesEnterpriseHay RiverNWT FiresEmergency Management Organizationnwt fireK'atl'odeeche First NationSouth Slave region
© 2023 The Canadian Press

