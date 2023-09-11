Manitoba man wins big on lotto ticket: ‘Winning just blew my mind’

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Melita, Man., is having trouble sleeping at night after his “mind-blowing” lotto win of $100,000.

Dwayne Jones bought the winning ticket from a grocery store kiosk in Brandon on Aug. 9 and is now living the dream, a press release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation said.

“I was pretty excited,” Jones said. “I mean, this type of thing only happens once in a lifetime for most people.”

The winner hasn’t made any plans for his prize money yet, saying he’ll keep it safe in the bank, but added the windfall has already changed his day-to-day life.

“I think winning just blew my mind — I can’t stop myself from thinking about it.”

