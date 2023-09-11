Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

6-year-old girl critical after struck by school bus near Steinbach, Man. high school

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 2:56 pm
A white RCMP cruiser is parked outside a brick building. View image in full screen
File Photo: RCMP cruisers outside Steinbach Regional Secondary School in 2019. Steinbach Online
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a school bus near Steinbach Regional Secondary School in Steinbach, Man., on Monday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., Steinbach RCMP were called to the high school after the bus hit a child, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Julie Courchaine told Global News.

A school bus collided with a young girl who lives in the area, Courchaine said. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, then airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to the Children’s Hospital of Winnipeg in critical condition.

The Hanover School Division said in an email RCMP are continuing to manage the incident. Courchaine said the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Six students taken to hospital after highway school bus crash'
Six students taken to hospital after highway school bus crash
Manitoba RCMPBus CrashSteinbach crashSteinbach Regional Secondary Schoolsteinbach bus crashsteinbach bus vs kidsteinbach high schoolsteinbach high school bus collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices