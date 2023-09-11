6-year-old girl critical after struck by school bus near Steinbach, Man. high school

Send this page to someone via email

A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a school bus near Steinbach Regional Secondary School in Steinbach, Man., on Monday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., Steinbach RCMP were called to the high school after the bus hit a child, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Julie Courchaine told Global News.

A school bus collided with a young girl who lives in the area, Courchaine said. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, then airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to the Children’s Hospital of Winnipeg in critical condition.

The Hanover School Division said in an email RCMP are continuing to manage the incident. Courchaine said the investigation is ongoing.