Ontario antiques shop announces permanent closure after summer fire

Send this page to someone via email

The BrickYard Antiques and Restaurant in Mount Brydges, Ont., near London, announced Monday that it will be closing permanently.

The landmark commercial building on Longwoods Road suggested that damage from the June 6 fire was too great to recover from.

“After partial demolition what remained was a disastrous smoke-filled mess with its entire contents needing to be cleared out or disposed of,” read a blog entry on the business’s website.

“It’s been nearly five years of fabulous finds. We love and will dearly miss our fun, zany and supportive customers.”

A Facebook post announcing the news had more than 100 comments by noon Monday, with many sharing fond memories of the antiques shop and expressing condolences over its closure.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. on June 6. At the time, the Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department pegged damage at $250,000 but noted that “the exceptional response of the suppression crew managed to contain the fire in one building.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:30 Fire at historic antique shop and restaurant outside of London, Ont.

Video from a bystander submitted to Global News showed heavy smoke coming from the building and growing flames.

No injuries were reported. Global News is awaiting response from the Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department for additional investigative details, including the cause of the fire.