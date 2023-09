See more sharing options

The RCMP were called to a “serious motor vehicle collision” on Monday that shut down Sparrow Drive north of 65th Avenue in Leduc, Alta.

Shortly before 8 a.m., police said traffic in both directions on Sparrow Drive was being rerouted.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

The RCMP said the detour was expected to be in place for several hours while they investigate.

More to come…