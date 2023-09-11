Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

3 men from Mexico killed in eastern Ontario crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 10:35 am
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News
Three men from Mexico are confirmed to have been killed in a crash in eastern Ontario, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on Friday on Rogers Stevens Drive in the Township of Montague, south of Ottawa.

Police confirmed Monday that three men in one of the involved vehicles died at the scene. They were all residents of Mexico.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who may have been travelling on Rogers Stevens Drive in the area of Burchill and Douglas roads between 7:25 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Friday and may have witnessed the crash.

It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved in the incident, what may have led to it, or if there were more people injured.

“As the investigation is still ongoing into the cause of the collision, no further details will be released at this time,” an OPP spokesperson told Global News in an email.

