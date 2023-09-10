Suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales resigns

See more sharing options

Suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has resigned from his post after the kiss scandal that tarnished Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup.

Rubiales announced his resignation Sunday in a social media post.

Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia.

Spanish state prosecutors accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion, the country’s prosecutors’ office said Friday, two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault.

He had already been suspended by FIFA for his conduct.

Rubiales will also resign as UEFA vice president.