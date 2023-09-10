Two sent to hospital in Vancouver shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have sustained serious injuries after a shooting in Vancouver.

Vancouver police said the shooting took place just after midnight outside of a home near Victoria Drive and East 28 Ave.

“VPD officers responded to a 911 call of one man shot,” Vancouver police wrote in a release.

“Half an hour later, another call came of another man who was shot in the same area.”

2:14 North Vancouver mass stabber handed life sentence

Police investigators have closed off the area for an investigation. A large blood trail could be seen Sunday morning on the pavement.

Story continues below advertisement

VPD’s major crime section said it has identified a suspect and believes the victims and suspect are known to each other.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

A nearby resident, who did not give her name due to being scared of her safety, told Global News she heard a number of eight to ten bangs around the time of the shooting.

“I am worried about my safety. There are a lot of things that happen in this neighbourhood,” she said. “It is quite scary, this is really real.”

She said she thought it was fireworks.