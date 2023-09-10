Menu

Crime

Two sent to hospital in Vancouver shooting: police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 4:34 pm
Vancouver police are investigating a shooting, Sunday morning.
Vancouver police are investigating a shooting, Sunday morning. Global News
Two men have sustained serious injuries after a shooting in Vancouver.

Vancouver police said the shooting took place just after midnight outside of a home near Victoria Drive and East 28 Ave.

“VPD officers responded to a 911 call of one man shot,” Vancouver police wrote in a release.

“Half an hour later, another call came of another man who was shot in the same area.”

North Vancouver mass stabber handed life sentence

Police investigators have closed off the area for an investigation. A large blood trail could be seen Sunday morning on the pavement.

VPD’s major crime section said it has identified a suspect and believes the victims and suspect are known to each other.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

A nearby resident, who did not give her name due to being scared of her safety, told Global News she heard a number of eight to ten bangs around the time of the shooting.

“I am worried about my safety. There are a lot of things that happen in this neighbourhood,” she said. “It is quite scary, this is really real.”

She said she thought it was fireworks.

Vancouvervancouver policeVPDVancouver shootingVictoria DriveVancouver shooting SundayVictoria Drive shooting
