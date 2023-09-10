Menu

Canada

N.S. police officer taken to hospital with serious injuries after hit and run: RCMP

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 11:10 am
Police said the officer was struck early Sunday morning by a dark-coloured sedan with an unknown number of occupants. The injured Colchester County RCMP officer was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Police said the officer was struck early Sunday morning by a dark-coloured sedan with an unknown number of occupants. The injured Colchester County RCMP officer was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
A Colchester County RCMP officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries early on Sunday morning after he was intentionally struck by a vehicle on Highway 311 near Truro, N.S., police say.

In a media release, police said the officer, who was travelling home after wrapping up a shift, stopped and exited his vehicle in North River when he observed a “suspicious school bus” parked on the highway.

“The lone occupant of the bus, a man, stated that the vehicle was not his and refused to identify himself. The man then fled on foot,” the release said.

At about 3:20 a.m., the officer was struck by a separate vehicle when he began to chase after the fleeing individual.

“The injured officer was able to take cover behind the bus when the man, who had fled on foot, got in the vehicle,” police continued, adding that a second attempt to strike the officer occurred once the man hopped into the vehicle.

The officer was then taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance as police began their search for those involved.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a dark-coloured sedan with an unknown number of occupants.

The man who fled the scene is said to be in his early 20s with long blonde hair that is shaved on the sides. Police said he was wearing dark clothing.

