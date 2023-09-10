N.S. police officer taken to hospital with serious injuries after hit and run: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Colchester County RCMP officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries early on Sunday morning after he was intentionally struck by a vehicle on Highway 311 near Truro, N.S., police say.

In a media release, police said the officer, who was travelling home after wrapping up a shift, stopped and exited his vehicle in North River when he observed a “suspicious school bus” parked on the highway.

“The lone occupant of the bus, a man, stated that the vehicle was not his and refused to identify himself. The man then fled on foot,” the release said.

At about 3:20 a.m., the officer was struck by a separate vehicle when he began to chase after the fleeing individual.

Colchester County District RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to identify persons involved in a hit and run, in which an RCMP officer was struck on Hwy. 311 in #NorthRiver. https://t.co/NaRHDEAmqN pic.twitter.com/9pUjiTp9Tx — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) September 10, 2023

“The injured officer was able to take cover behind the bus when the man, who had fled on foot, got in the vehicle,” police continued, adding that a second attempt to strike the officer occurred once the man hopped into the vehicle.

The officer was then taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance as police began their search for those involved.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a dark-coloured sedan with an unknown number of occupants.

The man who fled the scene is said to be in his early 20s with long blonde hair that is shaved on the sides. Police said he was wearing dark clothing.