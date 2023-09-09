Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon staple Broadway Street fair returns

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted September 9, 2023 8:46 pm
The 40th annual Broadway Street Fair in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
The 40th annual Broadway Street Fair in Saskatoon. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon residents were able to soak up the sun during the annual Broadway Street fair on Saturday.

40 years of the community’s annual street fair brought out many local businesses with hand-crafted wares lining the streets for thousands to take in.

DeeAnn Mercier with the Broadway Business Improvement District said it’s a fall homecoming of sorts for businesses, as they look to give back to a community.

“A lot of these businesses do some of the most amount of transactions they’ll do in a single day on this particular Saturday in September,” Mercier said.

Trending Now

Heather Woytowich’s Handmade House Artisan was one of many businesses whose wares were on display.

“I think that really connects us to the community more because people can walk in and they can feel good about gifting something they know is made by local hands,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2023 fair ends on Sept. 10.

More on Canada
Local BusinessSupport LocalFairBroadway Streetstreet fairArtisianhand craft

Sponsored content

AdChoices