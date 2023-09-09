Saskatoon staple Broadway Street fair returns

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon residents were able to soak up the sun during the annual Broadway Street fair on Saturday.

40 years of the community’s annual street fair brought out many local businesses with hand-crafted wares lining the streets for thousands to take in.

DeeAnn Mercier with the Broadway Business Improvement District said it’s a fall homecoming of sorts for businesses, as they look to give back to a community.

“A lot of these businesses do some of the most amount of transactions they’ll do in a single day on this particular Saturday in September,” Mercier said.

Heather Woytowich’s Handmade House Artisan was one of many businesses whose wares were on display.

“I think that really connects us to the community more because people can walk in and they can feel good about gifting something they know is made by local hands,” she said.

The 2023 fair ends on Sept. 10.