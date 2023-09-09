Man taken to trauma centre with serious injuries after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

A man was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday at around 8:39 p.m. in the Biggin Court and Victoria Park Avenue area.
Officers said a man was struck by a vehicle.
Toronto paramedics said he was taken to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Roads in the area were temporarily closed while police investigated.
