Man taken to trauma centre with serious injuries after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 9, 2023 9:24 am
Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident remained at the scene. View image in full screen
Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident remained at the scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A man was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday at around 8:39 p.m. in the Biggin Court and Victoria Park Avenue area.

Officers said a man was struck by a vehicle.

Toronto paramedics said he was taken to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed while police investigated.

