Man taken to trauma centre with serious injuries after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday at around 8:39 p.m. in the Biggin Court and Victoria Park Avenue area.

Officers said a man was struck by a vehicle.

Toronto paramedics said he was taken to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed while police investigated.