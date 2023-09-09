Actor Devery Jacobs hopes less star studded TIFF creates ‘hunger’ for indie features

Send this page to someone via email

Actor and producer Devery Jacobs hopes this year’s less star-studded Toronto International Film Festival will put the spotlight on smaller projects and create a hunger for more independent features.

Jacobs is promoting the queer cheerleading feature film Backspot, which made its world premiere Friday.

The film has sold out its three performances during the festival.

Jacobs attributes the success of the film in part to the fact that many celebrities are prevented from promoting larger projects amid ongoing actor and writer strikes in Hollywood.

The Mohawk actor says she supports the strikes but is happy to be in Toronto to promote a project she helped produce and also stars in.

The Canadian film was cleared by the strike but American co-star Evan Rachel Wood, who stars as a cheerleading coach, was prevented from attending due to the ongoing strikes.

Jacobs says this year’s festival feels different than previous years but sees it as a positive for smaller projects.

“I hope this creates a revival for cinema, and a hunger for indie features.”

A lack of star power on the red carpets hasn’t stopped filmgoers from showing up as the festival enters into its third day.

Sisters Gia and Lia Ui shelled out $177 for premium tickets to see Anna Kendrick’s Woman of the Hour make its world premiere on Friday.

The two weren’t shocked Kendrick wasn’t in attendance, but said the chance to be among the first ones to see the film was worth the price alone.

Unions for Hollywood writers and actors are each seeking improved compensation and job protections from labour contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.