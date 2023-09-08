Big win! Hamilton Tiger-Cats sweep season series vs. Ottawa Redblacks

Send this page to someone via email

Despite playing on a very short week, on the road, and against an opponent that was coming off a bye week, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats dug deep Friday night to pick up a big 27-24 victory against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Taylor Powell went 21-for-32 for 326 passing yards and threw three touchdowns, two of which went to receiver Tim White in the fourth quarter, as the Ticats improved to 5-7 on the Canadian Football League season.

The win gave the Ticats a three-game sweep of their season series against the Redblacks and was Hamilton’s 10th straight win against Ottawa dating back to 2019.

Marc Liegghio opened the scoring 5:19 into the contest when he kicked a 32-yard field goal as the Cats capitalized on an interception by safety Stavros Katsantonis on Ottawa’s opening drive.

On the Redblacks ensuing drive kicker Lewis Ward converted a 19-yard field goal to even the score.

Ottawa had an opportunity to add to its lead at the end of the first quarter but the Ticats’ defence stopped Redblacks backup QB Tyrrell Pigrome on three consecutive rushing attempts from the 0ne-yard line.

Hamilton’s defence stepped up again late in the first half when defensive end Tre’ Crawford forced Ottawa running back Devonte Williams to fumble at the Ticats’ 44-yard line. The Cats turned that turnover into three more points when Liegghio drilled a 20-yard field goal for a 6-3 lead at halftime.

The Redblacks took their first lead of the game when running back Ante Milanovic-Litre scored on a three-yard touchdown run to put Ottawa up 10-6 early in the third quarter, but the Ticats answered right back.

Powell tossed a 64-yard bomb into the hands of Tim White who took the football down to the Ottawa 11, and two plays later, Powell and Chris McAllister teamed up for an 11-yard TD to put Hamilton up 13-10.

The seesaw second half continued as the Redblacks marched right back down the field on a nine-play drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Pigrome.

Hamilton answered back on their next drive as Powell threw a five-yard touchdown to White for a 20-17 advantage. It came six plays after the two teammates connected on a 47-yard gain that put the Cats on the Ottawa 38.

Fans at TD Place Stadium did not have to wait long for the fifth lead change of the game when Dustin Crum ran for a two-yard TD to put the Redblacks up 24-20 with 6:26 to play in the fourth quarter.

Powell and White came through in the clutch again on Hamilton’s next drive when they converted on a 20-yard major to give the Tiger-Cats a 27-24 lead.

The Cats’ defence ended any chance of an Ottawa victory on their next possession when linebacker Simoni Lawrence forced Crum to fumble the ball and defensive tackle Ted Laurent jumped on it at the Redblacks 31-yard line for their fourth turnover of the game.

Hamilton next plays Sept. 16 when they host the West Division leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers.