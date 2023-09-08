Meth, fentanyl, rifle seized during traffic stop: Castlegar RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were arrested and suspected drugs were seized during an overnight traffic stop in Castlegar, B.C., this past weekend.

RCMP say the arrests happened early Sunday, just after 12 a.m., after an officer spotted a vehicle violating B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act.

“When police approached the vehicle, they found four people in the vehicle and one firearm. All four occupants were taken into custody,” said Castlegar RCMP.

0:58 RCMP seize firearms, drugs, cash in Vancouver Island busts

While searching the vehicle, police say they found a loaded rifle, an airsoft gun and a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Story continues below advertisement

Three of the four suspects were arrested, while the fourth, a 45-year-old Castlegar man, was released.

Of the three arrested, the driver, a 41-year-old female, was released on condition to appear in Castlegar court on Dec. 13.

0:54 Metro Vancouver drug manufacturing and trafficking operation busted

The remaining two, who had previous drug-related charges, are now each facing several charges.

According to court records, Jesse Pierre Farmery, 30, of Castlegar, and Brian Mackay, 41, of Montrose, have been charged with four firearms-related charges, including possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say both men are being held in custody until their next court dates. Farmery will appear in Kelowna court on Sept. 14, while Mackay will appear in Castlegar court on Sept. 20.

Story continues below advertisement