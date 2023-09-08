Menu

Crime

Police investigating after sculpture stolen from University of Guelph art galley

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 8, 2023 6:30 pm
Feather was created by John Greer in 1997.
Feather was created by John Greer in 1997. University of Guelph
Someone has made off with a life-sized feather.

Guelph Police Service and the University of Guelph’s Campus Security Office are investigating the theft of an eight-foot sculpture from the Art Gallery of Guelph.

It was taken from the Donald Forester Sculpture Park located on the university campus.

The art piece, called “Feather”, is a bronze rendition of a crow’s feather that was created by John Greer in 1997.

Executive director of the art gallery, Shauna McCabe, calls the theft of the artwork extremely disheartening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7359 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

TheftGuelph NewsUniversity of GuelphSculptureArt WorkFeatherArt Gallery of Guelph
