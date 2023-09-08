Jays shortstop Bichette returns from injured list

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Bo Bichette is back.

Bichette was reinstated from the Toronto Blue Jays’ 10-day injured list.

The all-star shortstop has been out since Aug. 27 with a strained right quad.

He took batting practice at Rogers Centre hours before tonight’s game in the Kansas City Royals.

Story continues below advertisement

Infielder Mason McCoy was optioned to the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in a corresponding move.

Bichette’s .314 average leads Toronto and his 18 home runs are second most on the team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.