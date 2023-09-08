SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays shortstop Bichette returns from injured list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2023 3:15 pm
TORONTO – Bo Bichette is back.

Bichette was reinstated from the Toronto Blue Jays’ 10-day injured list.

The all-star shortstop has been out since Aug. 27 with a strained right quad.

He took batting practice at Rogers Centre hours before tonight’s game in the Kansas City Royals.

Infielder Mason McCoy was optioned to the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in a corresponding move.

Bichette’s .314 average leads Toronto and his 18 home runs are second most on the team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

