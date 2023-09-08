Jays shortstop Bichette returns from injured list

TORONTO – Bo Bichette is back.
Bichette was reinstated from the Toronto Blue Jays’ 10-day injured list.
The all-star shortstop has been out since Aug. 27 with a strained right quad.
He took batting practice at Rogers Centre hours before tonight’s game in the Kansas City Royals.
Infielder Mason McCoy was optioned to the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in a corresponding move.
Bichette’s .314 average leads Toronto and his 18 home runs are second most on the team.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.
