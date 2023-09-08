Disturbing donation: Human skull with glass eye left at Goodwill in Arizona

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: The article below contains a disturbing photo that may startle some readers. Be advised.

Thrift stores can be a treasure trove of bargains and big-time scores, but once in a while something so unique or unnerving gets dropped off that it leaves store staff feeling a bit rattled.

Such was the case recently, when a terrifying-looking skull — complete with upper teeth and a glass eye — made its way through the donation doors at a Goodwill in Arizona.

The unusual item, which could easily pass as a Halloween decoration, was so convincing and alarming that the manager of the store called police.

Responding officers from the Goodyear, Ariz. Police Department, too, were suspicious of the skull and sent it to the local medical examiner’s office for further investigation.

It turns out the reported skull was, in fact, real.

View image in full screen Police took possession of the human skull found in the box and transported it to the medical examiner’s officer for further investigation. Goodyear Police Department

Speaking to ABC15, a police spokesperson, Lisa Berry, called the donation “an unusual one.”

A Goodwill manager @ the Sarival & Yuma location reported finding what appeared to be a human skull in a donation box. GYPD transported it to the OME for investigation. Their initial findings confirm it is human & appears to be historic. It doesn’t appear to be linked to a crime. pic.twitter.com/nhNw7D9FZA — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) September 6, 2023

Berry said the box holding the skull also contained other taxidermy items.

“Normal types of taxidermy, replica animal bones, things of that nature,” Berry explained.

Despite it being somewhat of an alarming donation, Berry assured reporters that the skull likely does not have a malicious history.

“It appears to be historic, ancient and does not appear to have any forensic value at all, and what that means is that no crime is really attached to this skull,” Berry said.

She also commended the Goodwill staff for doing “the right thing” and said anything suspicious or anything appearing to be human remains should always be reported to police.