Disturbing donation: Human skull with glass eye left at Goodwill in Arizona

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted September 8, 2023 3:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Human skull discovered in pile of donations at Goodwill in Arizona'
Human skull discovered in pile of donations at Goodwill in Arizona
Disturbing discovery: A human skull with teeth and a glass eye was found in a donation at a Goodwill in Goodyear, Ariz. Police are investigating who made the donation, which was part of a pile among other taxidermy.
NOTE: The article below contains a disturbing photo that may startle some readers. Be advised.

Thrift stores can be a treasure trove of bargains and big-time scores, but once in a while something so unique or unnerving gets dropped off that it leaves store staff feeling a bit rattled.

Such was the case recently, when a terrifying-looking skull — complete with upper teeth and a glass eye — made its way through the donation doors at a Goodwill in Arizona.

The unusual item, which could easily pass as a Halloween decoration, was so convincing and alarming that the manager of the store called police.

Responding officers from the Goodyear, Ariz. Police Department, too, were suspicious of the skull and sent it to the local medical examiner’s office for further investigation.

It turns out the reported skull was, in fact, real.

Police took possession of the human skull found in the box and transported it to the medical examiner's officer for further investigation. View image in full screen
Police took possession of the human skull found in the box and transported it to the medical examiner’s officer for further investigation. Goodyear Police Department

Speaking to ABC15, a police spokesperson, Lisa Berry, called the donation “an unusual one.”

Trending Now

Berry said the box holding the skull also contained other taxidermy items.

“Normal types of taxidermy, replica animal bones, things of that nature,” Berry explained.

Despite it being somewhat of an alarming donation, Berry assured reporters that the skull likely does not have a malicious history.

“It appears to be historic, ancient and does not appear to have any forensic value at all, and what that means is that no crime is really attached to this skull,” Berry said.

She also commended the Goodwill staff for doing “the right thing” and said anything suspicious or anything appearing to be human remains should always be reported to police.

Click to play video: 'SkullStore: Buy a human skull at one of Canada’s biggest oddity shops'
SkullStore: Buy a human skull at one of Canada’s biggest oddity shops
