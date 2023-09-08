Driver charged under Traffic Safety Act after vehicle seized with lights, sirens similar to Edmonton police vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

A person has been charged under Alberta’s Traffic Safety Act after a vehicle equipped with numerous lights, controls and sirens was recently seized in Edmonton.

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service confirmed the charges on Thursday and said the vehicle seized had similarities to “standard/unmarked police vehicles.”

“Fake cop cars are not a common occurrence,” an EPS spokesperson told Global News.

On Aug. 29, police conducted a traffic stop on a white SUV at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 53rd Street and 23rd Avenue after an officer noticed a tinted licence plate cover.

During the stop, police said the officer noticed lights and sirens on the SUV.

The vehicle was seized for mechanical inspection due to indicators suggesting the vehicle was not “mechanically sound,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver has since been charged under the Alberta Traffic Safety Act for a siren located in the vehicle and charged under the Alberta Operator’s License Regulation for the tinted licence plate cover, police said.

Police said the driver has also been charged under the Alberta Vehicle Equipment Regulation for flashing red and blue lights.

The driver was additionally given a notice of direction for emergency equipment. They must remove the equipment and complete an inspection from a provincial inspection facility, police said.