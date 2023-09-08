Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver charged under Traffic Safety Act after vehicle seized with lights, sirens similar to Edmonton police vehicles

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted September 8, 2023 2:45 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of emergency lights. File / Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A person has been charged under Alberta’s Traffic Safety Act after a vehicle equipped with numerous lights, controls and sirens was recently seized in Edmonton.

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service confirmed the charges on Thursday and said the vehicle seized had similarities to “standard/unmarked police vehicles.”

“Fake cop cars are not a common occurrence,” an EPS spokesperson told Global News.

On Aug. 29, police conducted a traffic stop on a white SUV at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 53rd Street and 23rd Avenue after an officer noticed a tinted licence plate cover.

During the stop, police said the officer noticed lights and sirens on the SUV.

The vehicle was seized for mechanical inspection due to indicators suggesting the vehicle was not “mechanically sound,” police said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The driver has since been charged under the Alberta Traffic Safety Act for a siren located in the vehicle and charged under the Alberta Operator’s License Regulation for the tinted licence plate cover, police said.

Police said the driver has also been charged under the Alberta Vehicle Equipment Regulation for flashing red and blue lights.

The driver was additionally given a notice of direction for emergency equipment. They must remove the equipment and complete an inspection from a provincial inspection facility, police said.

More on Crime
PoliceEdmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSPolice Vehiclepolice vehiclessirenspolice lightsAlberta's Traffic Safety Actlicense plate cover
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices