Canada

Quebec forest fires: man facing arson charges detained ahead of bail hearing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2023 12:18 pm
The major crimes unit is trying to determine whether the alleged arsons are connected to the forced evacuations in June of residents of Chibougamau, about 450 kilometres northwest of Quebec City. View image in full screen
The major crimes unit is trying to determine whether the alleged arsons are connected to the forced evacuations in June of residents of Chibougamau, about 450 kilometres northwest of Quebec City. Audrey Marcoux/Sopfeu/The Canadian Press
A Quebec man facing arson charges in connection with forest fires in the province’s north during the spring and summer will remain detained ahead of a bail hearing on Monday.

Quebec provincial police say 37-year-old Brian Pare of Chibougamau, Que., was charged with two counts of arson on Thursday.

Prosecutors say the charges are in connection with a fire that was allegedly ignited deliberately in a forest between July 8 and Tuesday, and a second blaze at a fishing cabin around May 31.

Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says police were assisted by behaviour analysis experts, criminal profilers, and forensic psychologists in their investigation.

The major crimes unit is trying to determine whether the alleged arsons are connected to the forced evacuations in June of residents of Chibougamau, about 450 kilometres northwest of Quebec City.

Chibougamau’s 7,500 residents were forced from their homes on June 6 for about one week because of wildfires and poor air quality.

