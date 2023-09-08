Menu

Crime

Multiple guns, 1,200 rounds of ammo seized in Fort McMurray: ALERT

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted September 8, 2023 12:16 pm
A warrant was executed by Alberta's Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) on a Fort McMurray residence it found and seized multiple firearms and 1,200 rounds of ammunition. View image in full screen
A warrant was executed by Alberta's Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) on a Fort McMurray residence it found and seized multiple firearms and 1,200 rounds of ammunition. COURTESY: ALERT
A warrant was executed by Alberta’s Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) on a Fort McMurray residence and police say they seized multiple firearms and 1,200 rounds of ammunition.

ALERT was made aware that a firearm allegedly owned by a person in Fort McMurray was used in a kidnapping from British Columbia in April.

Police began investigating Jesse Matieschyn, a 39-year-old man living in Fort McMurray, which led to a search warrant being granted for his residence.

ALERT said police don’t believe that Matieschyn was involved in the April kidnapping but began investigating him for firearm offences. ALERT added that four firearms registered to Matieschyn remain unaccounted for.

During the execution of the search warrant, ALERT said officers seized three handguns, a bolt-action rifle, a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun and 1,200 rounds of ammunition.

ALERT also seized an expired possession and acquisition licence as well as various gun magazines and clips.

Matieschyn is facing five charges of failing to report a lost or stolen restricted firearm.

ALERT said he has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.

