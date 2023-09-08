Menu

Traffic

Semi-trailer carrying farm equipment collides with overpass on Hwy 10 near Minnedosa

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted September 8, 2023 1:20 pm
On Thursday, Spruce Plains RCMP got a report that a semi-trailer loaded with farm equipment that was too tall got stuck under an overpass on Highway 10 near Minnedosa. View image in full screen
On Thursday, Spruce Plains RCMP got a report that a semi-trailer loaded with farm equipment that was too tall got stuck under an overpass on Highway 10 near Minnedosa. Manitoba RCMP
An overpass on Highway 10 was roughed up after an impasse with some farm equipment Thursday. Mounties said no one was hurt.

Around 11:30 a.m., Spruce Plains RCMP got a report that a semi-trailer moving the equipment got stuck under the CPKC rail overpass near Minnedosa in the RM of Minto-Odanah.

Officers said they found the equipment on the truck was too high, crashing into the bridge and lodging the semi.

Authorities said a tow company was called in to clear the vehicle and free up the lane so traffic could pass through.

The police said that CPKC, the railway formerly known as CP Rail, was also made aware of the incident so it could make sure the bridge was in safe shape.

Traffic in the area was affected for about two hours, police said.

The investigation continues.

Canadian Pacific RailwayMinnedosaSpruce Plains RCMPCPKCBridge Collisionfarm equipments hits overpassStuck Semi-TrailerTrailer too High
