Local brewery celebrates nearly 40 years in Guelph

Wellington Brewery is celebrating 38 years in Guelph this weekend.

Beginning on Friday, the local brewing company will host its 38th annual Welly Cask Festival.

The two-day festival pays homage to the company’s history as the first independently owned craft brewery in Ontario.

In a news release, Wellington Brewery marketing director Brad McInerney said the festival serves as an opportunity to enjoy some well-made local craft beer as well as live local music.

Each of the beers will be served directly from the cask, which goes back to the company’s roots as one of the first modern craft brewers in North America to revive traditional cask-conditioned beer.

The event will feature more than 30 cask beers and ciders, food and the popular Queen of Craft Beer Olympics. Participants will go head-to-head in several competitions including keg rolling, and boot tossing.

In addition, there’ll be live entertainment from the Flamingos and the Boo Radley Project Live Karaoke and a drag performance from House of Kameleon.

The festival will also help raise money to support the Sanguen Health Centre.

To learn more information and purchase tickets, head to the Welly Cask Festival website at wellycaskfest.com.