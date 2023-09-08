Menu

Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ trial Day 4: Lawyers to argue admissibility of Facebook evidence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2023 7:50 am
Day four of the criminal trial of “Freedom Convoy” organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is set to focus on whether Facebook content should be entered into evidence.

Lich and Barber helped to bring a convoy of large trucks and other vehicles to Ottawa last year, remaining for a three-week, chaotic protest against COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government.

The two are co-accused of mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing the police.

The Crown says getting the “Freedom Convoy 2022” Facebook page accepted as evidence in the trial is the first step toward proving the two organizers conspired together, and that evidence against one should apply to both.

Lich’s lawyer, Eric Granger, says the Crown is trying to put 212 pages of Facebook evidence to the court, including posts that haven’t been made by Barber or by Lich.

He says this is not the trial of the “Freedom Convoy,” and the evidence should focus in on the actions of the two accused.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

