B.C. wildfires: Temporary access on Friday for residents in Wilson’s Landing area

Residents of a Central Okanagan community that’s still under evacuation order will be granted temporary access on Friday.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is still listed as being out of control, with an estimated size of 13,712 hectares — though that size is expected to increase once planned ignitions are complete.

Still, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says it will be opening a brief time window into the Wilson’s Landing area so residents can check on their properties and retrieve needed items.

Notably, access will only be from Vernon via Westside Road.

“This a challenging time for residents and the EOC understands this small step may help to relieve some of the stress,” said Emergency Operations.

The time window will run Friday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Below is a list of areas where access will be granted.

Wilson’s Landing

Jenny Creek Road subdivision

Blue Grouse Ranch (1619 to 1731 Westside Rd N)

Westside Place

Properties along Westside Road starting from 1619 Westside Rd N to 2411 Westside Rd N (including Camp Owaissi)

Cinnabar Creek Area

3895 Westside Rd N to 3523 Westside Rd N (including Denison Road)

“Road safety along this stretch of Westside Road is a priority,” said Emergency Operations.

“Please respect the Okanagan Indian Band and communities by reducing speed on Westside Road and watch for hazards on the road.”

Traffic control measures will be in place to protect BC Hydro crews working along Westside Road, which could result in delays.

Also, residents will be required to enter and leave through a designated police checkpoint adjacent to Cinnabar Creek.

At the checkpoint, residents will be required to:

Show identification to confirm they live in the area

Present a property tax notice or utility documentation if it’s a recreation or secondary property

Travel directly to and from their home

Refrain from taking pictures of other homes

Sign and agree to a waiver and a release of liability

Emergency Operations also posted a list of what’s permitted and not permitted during this time frame

Permitted:

Check on house and contents

Change irrigation settings

Collect documents, medication or other personal items

Pick up gear, clothes, tools, equipment or a vehicle

Not permitted:

Bring friends or family members with you

Visit a destroyed house if a fire inspection has not been conducted

Use shower, bathroom or laundry facilities

Clean out the fridge or freezer.

Neighbourhood sightseeing

Enter a neighbour’s property

Sift through or search fire-damaged structures or burned areas

Emergency Operations also said due to hazards and the presence of smoke and ash in the area, residents are encouraged to wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, close-toed shoes and face masks before entering.

“The RCMP will be patrolling the area, and if these guidelines are not followed, access will be revoked,” said Emergency Operations.

“Keep visits to immediate family only and it is recommended attending residents be 19 years or older.”