B.C. wildfires: Temporary access on Friday for residents in Wilson’s Landing area

Residents of a Central Okanagan community that’s still under evacuation order will be granted temporary access on Friday.
The McDougall Creek wildfire is still listed as being out of control, with an estimated size of 13,712 hectares — though that size is expected to increase once planned ignitions are complete.
Still, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says it will be opening a brief time window into the Wilson’s Landing area so residents can check on their properties and retrieve needed items.
Notably, access will only be from Vernon via Westside Road.
“This a challenging time for residents and the EOC understands this small step may help to relieve some of the stress,” said Emergency Operations.
The time window will run Friday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Below is a list of areas where access will be granted.
- Wilson’s Landing
- Jenny Creek Road subdivision
- Blue Grouse Ranch (1619 to 1731 Westside Rd N)
- Westside Place
- Properties along Westside Road starting from 1619 Westside Rd N to 2411 Westside Rd N (including Camp Owaissi)
- Cinnabar Creek Area
- 3895 Westside Rd N to 3523 Westside Rd N (including Denison Road)
“Road safety along this stretch of Westside Road is a priority,” said Emergency Operations.
“Please respect the Okanagan Indian Band and communities by reducing speed on Westside Road and watch for hazards on the road.”
Traffic control measures will be in place to protect BC Hydro crews working along Westside Road, which could result in delays.
Also, residents will be required to enter and leave through a designated police checkpoint adjacent to Cinnabar Creek.
At the checkpoint, residents will be required to:
- Show identification to confirm they live in the area
- Present a property tax notice or utility documentation if it’s a recreation or secondary property
- Travel directly to and from their home
- Refrain from taking pictures of other homes
- Sign and agree to a waiver and a release of liability
Emergency Operations also posted a list of what’s permitted and not permitted during this time frame
Permitted:
- Check on house and contents
- Change irrigation settings
- Collect documents, medication or other personal items
- Pick up gear, clothes, tools, equipment or a vehicle
Not permitted:
- Bring friends or family members with you
- Visit a destroyed house if a fire inspection has not been conducted
- Use shower, bathroom or laundry facilities
- Clean out the fridge or freezer.
- Neighbourhood sightseeing
- Enter a neighbour’s property
- Sift through or search fire-damaged structures or burned areas
Emergency Operations also said due to hazards and the presence of smoke and ash in the area, residents are encouraged to wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, close-toed shoes and face masks before entering.
“The RCMP will be patrolling the area, and if these guidelines are not followed, access will be revoked,” said Emergency Operations.
“Keep visits to immediate family only and it is recommended attending residents be 19 years or older.”
