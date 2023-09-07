Menu

Canada

Missing Londoner found dead in Lake Erie: OPP

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted September 7, 2023 5:53 pm
OPP Vessel.
OPP Vessel. OPP / Twitter
Ontario Provincial Police say they have located the remains of a missing swimmer in Lake Erie.

Police say they found the remains of the 64-year-old Londoner around 6.5 kilometres east of his last reported location.

The deceased had been missing since August 31, when the operator of a sailboat reported that a passenger was unaccounted for after entering the lake for a swim near Port Stanley.

OPP Aviation Services and the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit were involved in the search efforts.

Elgin County OPP thanked the members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (Trenton), Canadian Coast Guard and the Central Elgin Fire Department for their assistance during the search.

