Group of Regina women provide domestic help for families in need

Send this page to someone via email

Whether if you need your house cleaned, need a hand preparing a meal or if you need someone to run for groceries, a group of women created a group called Village Mamas YQR to help families who require a wide spectrum of services.

“It’s OK to ask for help,” said Desiré Radwanski, member of Village Mamas YQR. “I think that’s kind of our biggest barrier right now is just encouraging people when we’ve been told all our lives that you have to do it yourself (and) have to fend for yourself.”

Village Mamas YQR is a group of three friends who have seen mothers who need an extra hand getting stuff done. It started when one of the mothers in the group was sick, and needed a little bit of help to put her kitchen back together.

“We’re like, ‘Why isn’t this a thing? Why can’t I just call somebody that can come and help me get through this mountain of laundry or dishes?’,” said Radwanski. “We decided that we would really like to offer that to other moms and help them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Village Mamas YQR just celebrated their one-year anniversary in operation and have helped close to 60 families.

It has a fee for service, but they have also developed a non-profit organization called Build A Village that funds services for families that have financial barriers. This initiative came in handy for mother Haley Pasiechnik, of Saltcoats, Sask.

“It is more than just a service that you typically get from somewhere,” said Pasiechnik. “The fact that they come in with zero judgment and all compassion is the most important thing … just knowing that whatever it is, they’re there to help you.”

Village Mamas YQR and Build A Village YQR can both be found on Facebook for further information.