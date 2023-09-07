‘Fastest piglet alive’ snared by police, helpers after dodging vehicles in Ontario town

Send this page to someone via email

A little piggie could not find its way home on Thursday morning in Windham, Ont., according to provincial police in Norfolk County.

They say numerous people reported that a piglet was dodging traffic in the town, which is located about 30 km south of Brantford.

In a social media post, police say two youngsters came to the rescue as they were able to corral the piglet into custody.

“Our new friends (and future track stars), Jolene and Braxton, earned themselves a #PositiveTicket for helping this officer catch ‘the fastest piglet alive’,” police explained.

They are asking the owner of the pig to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Our new friends (and future track stars), Jolene and Braxton, earned themselves a #PositiveTicket for helping this officer catch "the fastest piglet alive."⚡️A #froster is just as good in the fall as it is in the summer! (2 of 3) ^ag — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 7, 2023