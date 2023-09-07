Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Fastest piglet alive’ snared by police, helpers after dodging vehicles in Ontario town

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 3:36 pm
In a social media post, police say two youngsters came to the rescue as they were able to corral the piglet into custody. View image in full screen
In a social media post, police say two youngsters came to the rescue as they were able to corral the piglet into custody. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A little piggie could not find its way home on Thursday morning in Windham, Ont., according to provincial police in Norfolk County.

They say numerous people reported that a piglet was dodging traffic in the town, which is located about 30 km south of Brantford.

In a social media post, police say two youngsters came to the rescue as they were able to corral the piglet into custody.

“Our new friends (and future track stars), Jolene and Braxton, earned themselves a #PositiveTicket for helping this officer catch ‘the fastest piglet alive’,” police explained.

They are asking the owner of the pig to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Canada
OPPNorfolk County OPPWindhamPig RescueCute AnimalCute pigMissing Pig Norfolk CountyMissing pigletWindham Piglet
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices