Crime

Manitoba woman repeatedly assaulted while confined at forested camp site, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 1:03 pm
Manitoba RCMP are investigating an incident in Thompson. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are investigating an incident in Thompson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A man from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation is in custody facing charges of aggravated assault and forcible confinement after police say a woman from Thompson, Man., was held against her will and assaulted at a camp site.

RCMP officers were called to a Thompson Drive convenience store in the northern Manitoba city Wednesday, where they found the victim, 33, who told police she’d been held in a forested area near UCN Drive and Riverside Drive and assaulted repeatedly.

Police searched the area and arrested the 28-year-old suspect at the camp site.

In addition to the assault and confinement charges, he also faces two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Man steals ambulance, causes collision and injuries in Thompson: Manitoba RCMP'
Man steals ambulance, causes collision and injuries in Thompson: Manitoba RCMP
RCMPManitoba RCMPAggravated Assaultcrime in ManitobaThompsonForcible ConfinementThompson RCMP
