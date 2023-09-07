Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Sept. 7

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 12:42 pm
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Sept. 7
WATCH: Afternoon sunshine — Chantal Wagner has your Thursday, Sept. 7, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder awareness, the case for a downtown arena, and Chewy in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Sept. 7, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Raising FASD awareness one step at a time

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) is often misunderstood and stigmatized.

A walk taking place in Saskatoon on Sept. 8 aims to not only raise awareness about FASD, but also educate the public.

FASD Network executive director Andrea Kotlar and training manager Shana Mohr explain how people can get involved in the walk and how the community can make a difference.

Raising FASD awareness one step at a time

Economic impact of sports arenas on a city’s downtown core

People in Saskatoon have been imagining what their downtown might look like with a brand new arena and entertainment district.

Prof. Mark Rosentraub is an expert on sports venues and the economic impact these types of event facilities have on a city.

Rosentraub speaks with Chris Carr on the opportunity he sees for Saskatoon with this project.

Economic impact of sports arenas on a city’s downtown core

New Hope Dog Rescue seeks a home for Chewy

Chewy is a 15-week-old puppy currently with a foster family and soon ready to be adopted.

Sandra Archibald from New Hope Dog Rescue describes the best type of home for Chewy.

Archibald also talks about recent cases of parvovirus and ensuring canine vaccinations are up to date.

New Hope Dog Rescue seeks a home for Chewy

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Sept. 7

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Sept. 7.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Sept. 7
