Crime

Pedestrian uses stun gun in confrontation with cyclist: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 7, 2023 12:09 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
There was a road rage incident in Guelph but this one didn’t involve a motorized vehicle.

The Guelph Police Service was called to an area near Woolwich Street and London Road Wednesday night.

Investigators say around 10:20 p.m., a man was walking when he got into an argument with a cyclist.

They say the argument between the two got heated to a point where the pedestrian then pulled out a stun gun and used it to assault the cyclist.

Investigators say the cyclist later fought back. Both suffered injuries and were treated in hospital.

A 63-year-old from Guelph was arrested and charged, and will appear in a Guelph courtroom on Oct. 24.

 

