Pedestrian uses stun gun in confrontation with cyclist: Guelph police

There was a road rage incident in Guelph but this one didn’t involve a motorized vehicle.
The Guelph Police Service was called to an area near Woolwich Street and London Road Wednesday night.
Investigators say around 10:20 p.m., a man was walking when he got into an argument with a cyclist.
They say the argument between the two got heated to a point where the pedestrian then pulled out a stun gun and used it to assault the cyclist.
Investigators say the cyclist later fought back. Both suffered injuries and were treated in hospital.
A 63-year-old from Guelph was arrested and charged, and will appear in a Guelph courtroom on Oct. 24.
