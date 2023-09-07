How hot is it? Montreal has just broken a 40-year-old daily record

Send this page to someone via email

As the scorching September weather drags on, Montreal and many other parts of Quebec smashed daily heat records this week.

Environment Canada says temperatures hit a 40-year high of 31.9 C at the Montreal airport on Wednesday. The old record of 31.8 C was set in 1983.

Several areas in the southern half of the province, including Mont-Tremblant, Saguenay, Gatineau and Sherbrooke, also set new heat peaks that day. Gatineau reached a high of 33.4 C — outpacing a 78-year record from 1945.

The record-breaking temperatures come as the warm and muggy conditions continue across Quebec. Heat warnings have blanketed multiple regions since the beginning of the week.

The province won’t see a reprieve until Friday at the earliest, according to Environment Canada.

“Combined temperature and humidity values will give humidex values between 35 and 40 over a number of areas in the afternoon,” the weather agency said.

It also warns that the risks of heat exhaustion are greater for young children, pregnant people, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and anyone who works or exercises outside.

Authorities recommend drinking plenty of water, staying in a cool place and, if possible, only doing outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day.