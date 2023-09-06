Winnipeg Jets single-game tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 8

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have announced that single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season will go on sale to the general public at noon central time on Friday, Sept. 8.

True North Sports + Entertainment also announced there will be a two-hour presale beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Friday for Jets Mail subscribers and fans who are members of Jets 360 through the Winnipeg Jets app.

Tickets will be available online via WinnipegJets.com/TICKETS.

The Jets host former head coach Paul Maurice and the Stanley Cup runner-up Florida Panthers in the home opener at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Jets will open their 13th season since relocating from Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 11, when they visit the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.