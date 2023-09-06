Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

More Zellers locations coming to B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 5:12 pm
Click to play video: 'BIV: Zellers to expand footprint this summer'
BIV: Zellers to expand footprint this summer
WATCH: Expect to see more Zellers locations opening this summer, and a new survey finds that the biggest factor in buying a car these days is the price tag. BIV's Tyler Orton has your business news. – May 24, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As many consumers jump on the return of the Zellers train, more locations will now be popping up at Hudson’s Bays across B.C.

The retailer said Wednesday that it is expanding its Zellers brand to all of its department stores that have not already been outfitted with the discount train, including the remaining seven stores in B.C.

These locations include Coquitlam Centre, Mayfair Shopping Centre, Metrotown, Orchard Park Shopping Centre, Park Royal Shopping Centre, Richmond Centre and Village Green Mall.

Click to play video: 'Zellers set to open new locations in British Columbia'
Zellers set to open new locations in British Columbia
Trending Now

This just comes ahead of the holiday season as Hudson’s Bay said it is using this return to determine which markets would be ideal for future Zellers stores.

Story continues below advertisement

The locations typically have a footprint ranging from 1,000 to 2,800 square feet.

More on Money
Zellerszellers canadaZellers LocationsBC Zellers locationsLocations of ZellersLocations of Zellers BCZellers Hudsons BayZellers in BCZellers locations near me
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices