More Zellers locations coming to B.C.

As many consumers jump on the return of the Zellers train, more locations will now be popping up at Hudson’s Bays across B.C.
The retailer said Wednesday that it is expanding its Zellers brand to all of its department stores that have not already been outfitted with the discount train, including the remaining seven stores in B.C.
These locations include Coquitlam Centre, Mayfair Shopping Centre, Metrotown, Orchard Park Shopping Centre, Park Royal Shopping Centre, Richmond Centre and Village Green Mall.
This just comes ahead of the holiday season as Hudson’s Bay said it is using this return to determine which markets would be ideal for future Zellers stores.
The locations typically have a footprint ranging from 1,000 to 2,800 square feet.
- International students pay sky-high fees. Whose job is it to house them?
- ‘Unpredictable’ Bank of Canada looms over fall housing market. Here’s why
- Canada’s teachers say ongoing shortage creating ‘crisis’ What’s behind it?
- Young Canadians want to save for retirement despite high cost of living: survey
Comments