Hamilton Tiger-Cats dealing with locker room drama

Send this page to someone via email

As if losing to the arch-rival Toronto Argonauts on Labour Day wasn’t bad enough, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are now dealing with some locker room drama.

Receiver Duke Williams, who made just two catches in Monday’s loss, said in a since-deleted tweet Wednesday morning “It’s (sic) was good Hamilton but I’m out.”

Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer confirmed during an afternoon news conference that Williams is still a Ticat.

“I had a conversation with Duke this morning,” said Steinauer. “He wasn’t going to play this week and so that’s really what it’s about and his status moving forward, we’ll address it another time.”

View image in full screen X

Steinauer remained tight-lipped when asked what type of roster move will be made that would remove Williams from the team’s active roster.

Story continues below advertisement

CFL clubs can also place players on the one or six-game injured list, the practice roster and the suspended list.

Hamilton currently has five players on its suspended list — kicker Seth Small, punter Bailey Flint, quarterback Jamie Newman, receiver Justin McGriff and defensive tackle McKinley Williams.

4:30 BC Lions Mathieu Betts leads CFL in sacks

The 30-year-old veteran receiver has recorded 36 receptions for 510 yards and has scored one touchdown this season.

Hamilton (4-7) visits the Ottawa Redblacks (3-8) this Friday night in a game you can hear on 900 CHML.