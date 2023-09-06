Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton Tiger-Cats dealing with locker room drama

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted September 6, 2023 4:10 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As if losing to the arch-rival Toronto Argonauts on Labour Day wasn’t bad enough, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are now dealing with some locker room drama.

Receiver Duke Williams, who made just two catches in Monday’s loss, said in a since-deleted tweet Wednesday morning “It’s (sic) was good Hamilton but I’m out.”

Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer confirmed during an afternoon news conference that Williams is still a Ticat.

“I had a conversation with Duke this morning,” said Steinauer. “He wasn’t going to play this week and so that’s really what it’s about and his status moving forward, we’ll address it another time.”

Hamilton Tiger-Cats dealing with locker room drama - image View image in full screen
X

Steinauer remained tight-lipped when asked what type of roster move will be made that would remove Williams from the team’s active roster.

Story continues below advertisement

CFL clubs can also place players on the one or six-game injured list, the practice roster and the suspended list.

Trending Now

Hamilton currently has five players on its suspended list — kicker Seth Small, punter Bailey Flint, quarterback Jamie Newman, receiver Justin McGriff and defensive tackle McKinley Williams.

Click to play video: 'BC Lions Mathieu Betts leads CFL in sacks'
BC Lions Mathieu Betts leads CFL in sacks

The 30-year-old veteran receiver has recorded 36 receptions for 510 yards and has scored one touchdown this season.

Hamilton (4-7) visits the Ottawa Redblacks (3-8) this Friday night in a game you can hear on 900 CHML.

More on Sports
CFLHamilton newsCanadian Football LeagueTicatsTiger CatsHamilton Tiger-CatsHamilton sportsDuke Williams
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices