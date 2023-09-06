SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Manitoba Tories promise to cut land transfer tax for first-time homebuyers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2023 3:09 pm
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives are promising to eliminate the land transfer tax for first-time homebuyers in the province if re-elected Oct. 3. View image in full screen
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives are promising to eliminate the land transfer tax for first-time homebuyers in the province if re-elected Oct. 3. Global News
Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives are promising to eliminate the land transfer tax for first-time homebuyers in the province if re-elected Oct. 3.

Rochelle Squires, who is the Tory incumbent for the Winnipeg constituency of Riel, made the promise on the second day of the election campaign.

Squires says eliminating the tax for first-time homebuyers amounts to about $5,700 for an average single-family home in Winnipeg.

Manitoba Premier criticizes NDP’s affordability promises
She adds that cutting the tax would allow Manitobans the chance to put the money toward other expenses, including a down payment.

The Tories estimate the land transfer tax brings in roughly $35 million to $40 million each year.

Squires says if the Progressive Conservatives are re-elected, they hope to cut the tax as soon as the party takes office.

ManitobaElectionTaxesmanitoba electionPCToriesRochelle Squires
© 2023 The Canadian Press

