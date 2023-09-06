Unsanctioned partying leads to overnight waterfront closures in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

People wanting to visit the Kingston, Ont., waterfront late at night will soon be facing a $200 penalty after some unsanctioned gatherings in the area.

Gord Edgar Downie Pier and Breakwater Park beach will be closed to the public nightly, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursday Sept. 7, until the morning of Sunday Sept. 10.

The city says the decision to the close the park comes after multiple nuisance parties in the University District, including one at the Pier on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 3.

The city says large unsanctioned gatherings in this area pose major safety risks, especially at night, necessitating the closure of the park and pier.

Following the decision Bylaw Enforcement and Kingston Police as well as video surveillance will monitor and patrol the park and surrounding areas during this time.

Under the new rules the city says it is an offence to enter or use a park during the restricted times.

Fencing and signage are being installed to prevent night-time access to the Gord Edgar Downie Pier and the beach area at Breakwater Park, but daytime access is still available through openings in the fence, staff say.

“The closure emphasizes the importance of all community members behaving in a safe and responsible manner and allows Police and Bylaw Enforcement to proactively respond to potential disruptions,” staff say in a statement.

The city warns that residents who attempt to access the Gord Edgar Downie Pier and beach area at Breakwater Park during the closure period, even alone, can be issued a $200 Administrative Monetary Penalty.