Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Former Quebec school manager arrested for bilking student union of almost $1M

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2023 2:09 pm
Quebec's anti-corruption unit says a former executive at a junior college north of Montreal is under arrest for defrauding the student union. UPAC Commissioner Frederick Gaudreau speaks at a news conference in Quebec City, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Quebec's anti-corruption unit says a former executive at a junior college north of Montreal is under arrest for defrauding the student union. UPAC Commissioner Frederick Gaudreau speaks at a news conference in Quebec City, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Quebec’s anti-corruption police force says a former executive at a CEGEP north of Montreal has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the student union.

The force, known as UPAC, says Eric Boily defrauded the student union out of “many” hundreds of thousands of dollars.

UPAC says the crimes occurred between 2011 and 2018 at Collège Lionel-Groulx, located in Ste-Thérèse, Que.

Boily was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of fraud and breach of trust.

He was released under a promise to appear in court on Sept. 26 in St. Jérôme, Que.

Local and provincial police conducted the initial investigation before UPAC took over in November 2021.

Quebec educationQuebec policeUPACCEGEPfraud chargesAnti-corruption unitCollege Lionel-GroulxCegep student union defrauded
© 2023 The Canadian Press

