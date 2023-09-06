Calgary police find stolen items, weapons, passages into nearby homes

Send this page to someone via email

One man has been charged and more arrested on outstanding warrants following a three-month investigation involving the Calgary Police Service and Alberta Sheriffs.

In May, the CPS and the sheriffs’ safer communities and neighbourhoods unit began investigating a residence in the 3100 block of 15th Avenue Southwest after activities matching the description of drug trafficking were reported, police said. Neighbours had also filed multiple complaints regarding the house.

On Aug. 22, a search warrant was executed and eight people were arrested in the Shaganappi home.

Inside the home, police said investigators found a hole cut through the basement that led into an adjoining property and found signs of forced entry into an additional property. “Significant” health hazards within the houses made it challenging for investigators to safely enter the property.

Once inside, officers found “an extensive amount” of stolen property, police said, and seized stolen tools, stolen identification documents, live ammunition, prohibited knives, a high-powered airsoft rifle, a small amount of crystal methamphetamine and anabolic steroids.

Story continues below advertisement

City of Calgary bylaw officers helped in the seizure of a cat and several kittens that were found in the basement.

An Alberta Health Services inspector is determining whether the residences will be condemned.

Timothy Farney, 47, was charged with careless storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Additional charges could also result following an investigation into the owners of the stolen items.

Other people inside the residence had a total of 20 outstanding Criminal Code warrants.

“We would like to thank our partners at the City of Calgary, the Alberta Sheriffs and AHS for helping us address a significant residence of concern in the community,” Sgt. Brennan Vanderwater said in a statement. “Through the collaboration across not only the CPS but also with our policing partners, we were able to address the ongoing concerns and contribute to a greater sense of safety for the Calgarians living nearby.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.