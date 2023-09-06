Winnipeg police seize drugs and guns in home and vehicle raid

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly $35,000 worth of drugs were seized and four people face multiple drug and weapons charges after Winnipeg police raided a car and home in the St. John’s neighbourhood on Tuesday.

A press release said the guns and gangs unit descended upon a home in the 300 block of St. John’s Avenue in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers seized $690 in cash, various amounts of cocaine, MDMA, methamphetamine, fentanyl, a sawed-off shotgun, a revolver and drug paraphernalia from the home and vehicle, police said.

A 30-year-old, 25-year-old, 23-year-old and 20-year-old were arrested and charged with various drugs and weapons offences. Three of the four remain in custody.