Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police seize drugs and guns in home and vehicle raid

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 1:04 pm
Police arrested and charged four people with various drugs and weapons offences. View image in full screen
Police arrested and charged four people with various drugs and weapons offences. Kurt Brownridge
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nearly $35,000 worth of drugs were seized and four people face multiple drug and weapons charges after Winnipeg police raided a car and home in the St. John’s neighbourhood on Tuesday.

A press release said the guns and gangs unit descended upon a home in the 300 block of St. John’s Avenue in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers seized $690 in cash, various amounts of cocaine, MDMA, methamphetamine, fentanyl, a sawed-off shotgun, a revolver and drug paraphernalia from the home and vehicle, police said.

A 30-year-old, 25-year-old, 23-year-old and 20-year-old were arrested and charged with various drugs and weapons offences. Three of the four remain in custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police lay charges in connection to magic mushroom shop raid, investigation'
Winnipeg police lay charges in connection to magic mushroom shop raid, investigation
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeDrug raidGun RaidWinnipeg Police Raidwinnipeg drug seizurewinnipeg police guns and drugs
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices