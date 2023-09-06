Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 people charged in 2 stabbings in Saskatoon

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 12:01 pm
Four people are facing charges after two people were stabbed Tuesday evening. View image in full screen
Four people are facing charges after two people were stabbed Tuesday evening. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two stabbings took place in Saskatoon Tuesday evening in separate locations across the 200 block of Avenue R South and four people are facing charges.

The Saskatoon Police Service responded to the stabbings around 6:40 p.m. and found a 51-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man, who were both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The canine unit found four people in the 100 block of Avenue V South, where they were arrested.

Trending Now

A 12-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man are each facing charges of aggravated assault.

The 12-year-old is facing additional charges due to having bear spray, and the 27-year-old man is facing an additional obstruction charge.

More on Crime
Saskatchewan NewsPoliceSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceHospitalSaskatoon CrimeCanine UnitStabbingsSaskatoon Stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices