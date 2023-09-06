4 people charged in 2 stabbings in Saskatoon

Two stabbings took place in Saskatoon Tuesday evening in separate locations across the 200 block of Avenue R South and four people are facing charges.
The Saskatoon Police Service responded to the stabbings around 6:40 p.m. and found a 51-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man, who were both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The canine unit found four people in the 100 block of Avenue V South, where they were arrested.
A 12-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man are each facing charges of aggravated assault.
The 12-year-old is facing additional charges due to having bear spray, and the 27-year-old man is facing an additional obstruction charge.
