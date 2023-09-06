2 collisions on Highway 16 caused ‘serious travel delays’: Parkland RCMP

See more sharing options

Parkland RCMP said officers were called to the scene of two collisions on Highway 16 west of Edmonton on Wednesday morning.

They said the collisions occurred between Century Road and Winterburn Road.

In a news release issued shortly before 8:30 a.m., police said eastbound traffic had been reduced to one lane while emergency crews responded.

“This is causing serious travel delays,” said RCMP.

RCMP said as of 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday that crews had left the scene and normal traffic had resumed.