Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 collisions on Highway 16 caused ‘serious travel delays’: Parkland RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 10:51 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Parkland RCMP said officers were called to the scene of two collisions on Highway 16 west of Edmonton on Wednesday morning.

They said the collisions occurred between Century Road and Winterburn Road.

In a news release issued shortly before 8:30 a.m., police said eastbound traffic had been reduced to one lane while emergency crews responded.

Trending Now

“This is causing serious travel delays,” said RCMP.

RCMP said as of 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday that crews had left the scene and normal traffic had resumed.

 

More on Canada
Alberta RCMPTrafficHighway 16Parkland CountyAlberta trafficCollisionsParkland RCMPtraffic delays
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices