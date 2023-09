Send this page to someone via email

A Brandon man has been charged with murder in the death of a 63-year-old woman.

Brandon police said they were called to Highland Park Mobile Home Estates on Saturday morning, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who lived at the residence, Stephen Teetaert, 42, was arrested and taken into custody.

Teetaert has already made his first court appearance on a second-degree murder charge.