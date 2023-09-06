‘Freedom Convoy’ trial to hear from Ottawa police on 2nd day of hearing

Send this page to someone via email

A court in Ottawa is expected to hear from additional members of city’s police service Wednesday on the second day of the trial of two key ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers.

The 16-day hearing began Tuesday with a Crown prosecutor presenting the case against Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who are jointly charged with mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing police.

Prosecutor Tim Radcliffe told the court in his opening statement that the pair’s political views against COVID-19 health orders are not on trial, but rather the means by which they tried to bring those orders to an end.

Trial begins for 'Freedom Convoy' duo Tamara Lich and Chris Barber

The court viewed a 12-minute video compilation of footage shot by police body cameras as well as drones that captured the honking and atmosphere as hundreds of protesters blocked downtown Ottawa streets for three weeks in the winter of 2022.

It was the first of many videos the Crown anticipates showing in court including some videos taken by Lich and Barber themselves.

Lawyers for both Lich and Barber took issue during the first day of trial with the Crown’s use of the term “occupation” to characterize the protest, saying it was not only inaccurate but insensitive to people past and present who have under lived occupied control.