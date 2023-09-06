Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ trial to hear from Ottawa police on 2nd day of hearing

By Laura Osman and Stephanie Taylor The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2023 7:41 am
Click to play video: 'Highly-anticipated criminal trial of ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers underway'
Highly-anticipated criminal trial of ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers underway
WATCH - Highly-anticipated criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers underway
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A court in Ottawa is expected to hear from additional members of city’s police service Wednesday on the second day of the trial of two key ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers.

The 16-day hearing began Tuesday with a Crown prosecutor presenting the case against Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who are jointly charged with mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing police.

Prosecutor Tim Radcliffe told the court in his opening statement that the pair’s political views against COVID-19 health orders are not on trial, but rather the means by which they tried to bring those orders to an end.

Click to play video: 'Trial begins for ‘Freedom Convoy’ duo Tamara Lich and Chris Barber'
Trial begins for ‘Freedom Convoy’ duo Tamara Lich and Chris Barber
Trending Now

The court viewed a 12-minute video compilation of footage shot by police body cameras as well as drones that captured the honking and atmosphere as hundreds of protesters blocked downtown Ottawa streets for three weeks in the winter of 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

It was the first of many videos the Crown anticipates showing in court including some videos taken by Lich and Barber themselves.

Lawyers for both Lich and Barber took issue during the first day of trial with the Crown’s use of the term “occupation” to characterize the protest, saying it was not only inaccurate but insensitive to people past and present who have under lived occupied control.

More on Canada
Freedom Convoytamara lichFreedom Convoy newsChris BarberTamara Lich TrialChris Barber trialtamara lich freedom convoyFreedom Convoy trialChris Barber freedom convoy
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices