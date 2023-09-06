Georgia judge to hold 1st hearing in Trump election case. Here’s what to know

The Georgia judge overseeing the criminal racketeering indictment against Donald Trump and 18 other defendants will hold his first hearing Wednesday in what is already proving to be a complex case that could get even messier.

Wednesday was supposed to be arraignment day for the defendants, with hearings set to begin in the morning. By Tuesday, all of them had pleaded not guilty in filings with the court and waived their rights to an arraignment hearing.

In an afternoon proceeding, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee will hear from both prosecutors and lawyers for two of the defendants, lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, who are seeking to have their cases separated from the others.

District Attorney Fani Willis, who has accused Trump and the other defendants of participating in a criminal enterprise to try and overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia, has said she wants to try all 19 defendants at once.

But Chesebro, Powell and now others — including Trump — have asked the court to be tried separately, arguing they did not work together and that their actions were unrelated to one another.

In response to Chesebro and Powell’s requests for a speedy trial, Willis has indicated she is ready to try all the defendants as soon as Oct. 23, a trial date already set for Chesebro. Trump and others have objected to that date, a mere seven weeks from now, arguing they need more time to prepare a defence.

During Wednesday’s hearing, McAfee wrote in a court notice, he intends to ask prosecutors how long they expect to take to present their case against all 19 defendants together or for any groupings of defendants, including the number of witnesses they plan to call and the number and size of exhibits they will likely introduce.

View image in full screen The booking photos released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office showing the 19 defendants in the Georgia election conspiracy case.Top row, left to right: Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Jeffrey Clark, Sidney Powell.Second row: John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, David Shafer, Ray Smith.Third row: Floyd Harrison, Scott Hall, Shawn Still, Cathleen Latham, Michael Roman.Bottom row: Misty Hampton, Stephen Lee, Robert Cheeley, Trevian Kutti. Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Photo illustration by Global News

The mounting filings and counter-filings have underscored the difficulty Willis faces in bringing her case against 19 defendants at once — many of whom are lawyers themselves who are intent on delaying or otherwise muddying the proceedings. Other defendants are able to retain high-priced counsel in order to do the same.

There is also the question of whether the case against some or all of the defendants will remain in state court.

Mark Meadows, who served as Trump’s White House chief of staff, and four others are seeking to move the charges against them to federal court. Those include the three defendants accused of posing as “fake electors” in an effort to sway the Electoral College in Trump’s favour, even as Georgia certified electors for the actual victor, Joe Biden.

Notably, Meadows and the accused fake electors have argued in testimony and court filings that their actions were taken at Trump’s behest.

Willis, who has argued Meadows’ actions are clear violations of state law that fell outside his duties as chief of staff, responded to one of the other defendants’ request for removal, Shawn Still, by saying he had failed to even prove he was acting as a federal officer.

What could happen next?

A federal judge in Georgia is expected to rule at any time on Meadows’ removal argument, which was heard in court last month. Meadows argued his actions detailed in the indictment fell under his role as a federal official.

A ruling in Meadows’ favour would pave the way for Trump and other defendants to also move their cases to federal court, which would draw from a broader jury pool that may include more Republican jurors than Fulton County, which includes the city of Atlanta and is heavily Democratic.

It would also mean a trial that would not be photographed or televised, as cameras are not allowed inside. McAfee has already ruled all proceedings inside his courtroom for the case, including Wednesday’s hearing, can be broadcast live.

But a federal court move does not open the door for Trump, if he’s re-elected in 2024, or another president to pardon anyone in the case because any convictions would still happen under state law.

Willis, meanwhile, is moving quickly. She filed court papers on Tuesday that requested the use of questionnaires in jury selection for any upcoming trial in the case.

Also Tuesday, Chesebro filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him. He’s accused of working on the coordination and execution of a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate declaring falsely that Trump won and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors. He argues that his actions fall under federal authority and that the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution means he can’t be prosecuted under state law for those actions.

The Georgia charges marked Trump’s fourth indictment since he launched his re-election campaign for president in November last year. He has pleaded not guilty to each of them.

— with files from the Associated Press