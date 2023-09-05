Saskatoon police looking for person of interest in recent homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service has asked the public for help locating a person of interest in the city’s most recent homicide.

Thirty-three-year-old Cary Daniel Bluebell has warrants for his arrest and is a person of interest in the Aug. 29 homicide of Melissa Bear.

Photo of Cary Daniel Bluebell. Saskatoon Police Service

Bear was found injured outside a Saskatoon residence in the 1100 block of St. Paul’s Place. She died in the hospital shortly after.

Bluebell is described by Saskatoon police as standing five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighing 168 pounds with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of a dagger on his right wrist and the letters ‘ILL’ on his right-hand knuckles. He has the letters ‘DTB’ on his upper left arm.

Anyone with information on Bluebell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.