Canada

Saskatoon police looking for person of interest in recent homicide

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 6:57 pm
A staff sergeant with Saskatoon Police Service has been charged with common assault. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service is looking for 33-year-old Cary Daniel Bluebell who is a person-of-interest in the city's most recent homicide. File / Global News
The Saskatoon Police Service has asked the public for help locating a person of interest in the city’s most recent homicide.

Thirty-three-year-old Cary Daniel Bluebell has warrants for his arrest and is a person of interest in the Aug. 29 homicide of Melissa Bear.

Photo of Cary Daniel Bluebell.
Photo of Cary Daniel Bluebell. Saskatoon Police Service

Bear was found injured outside a Saskatoon residence in the 1100 block of St. Paul’s Place. She died in the hospital shortly after.

Bluebell is described by Saskatoon police as standing five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighing 168 pounds with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of a dagger on his right wrist and the letters ‘ILL’ on his right-hand knuckles. He has the letters ‘DTB’ on his upper left arm.

Anyone with information on Bluebell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CrimeSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsHomicideInvestigationPublic Assistancenews saskatoon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

